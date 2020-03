FRESNO, Calif. – Behind 30 points from junior Macie James, the San Joaquin Memorial girls basketball team won the Division II valley championship on Saturday at Selland Arena, beating Mission Prep, 79-53.

James, who scored 14 of her game-high 30 points in the first quarter, was 11-of-20 from the field and 7-of-10 from the free throw line.

Memorial’s win is its third straight valley title, the last two years coming in Division IV.