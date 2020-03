FRESNO, Calif. – Behind 22 points and 10 rebounds from Cameron Brown, Independence beat Redwood on Saturday, 60-45, to win the Division II valley title at Selland Arena.

The No. 9 Rangers were hoping their magical run in the playoffs would continue. Redwood pulled off upsets against Monache, No. 1 Roosevelt and No. 4 San Luis Obispo to get to Selland Arena.