(KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State baseball returns to action on Friday when the Bulldogs begin a three-game series with Mountain West foe New Mexico. The ‘Dogs are coming off of a 9-0 loss to Sacramento State on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs have had success at home this season, posting a 7-3 record when playing at Pete Beiden Field.

“We’ve never played conference this early in the season. So, now we picked up on things we’ve been struggling with and we’ve got a chance to turn it around this weekend” said senior outfielder Nikoh Mitchell.

Interim head coach Ryan Overland is anticipating a competitive series this weekend against the Lobos. “New Mexico has been off to a great start, especially offensively. So, it’ll be quite the clash of styles here with what they’ve done offensively and what we’ve done on the mound”

First pitch for game one against UNM is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Friday.