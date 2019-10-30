Dezjhon Malone decommits from Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. – First it was Jaden Casey, now it’s Dezjhon Malone.
In a span of 15 days, Fresno State has lost two of its commitments for the Class of 2020.
Casey is a quarterback from Calabasas who chose to switch his commitment to Cal. Malone, a defensive back from Fresno (Edison HS), announced his decommitment on Tuesday.
Dezjhon Malone reportedly plans to take an official visit to Oregon State next month. According to BarkBoard.com, he currently has four scholarship offers: Fresno State, Oregon State, BYU and UNLV.