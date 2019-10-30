Dezjhon Malone decommits from Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. – First it was Jaden Casey, now it’s Dezjhon Malone.

In a span of 15 days, Fresno State has lost two of its commitments for the Class of 2020.

Casey is a quarterback from Calabasas who chose to switch his commitment to Cal. Malone, a defensive back from Fresno (Edison HS), announced his decommitment on Tuesday.

I want to thank Fresno State and their coaching staff for the opportunity to become a Bulldog. AT THIS TIME, I AM OPENING MY RECRUITMENT to seek other opportunities outside of my hometown of Fresno. 🙏🏾 — Dezjhon Malone (@DezjhonM) October 29, 2019

Dezjhon Malone reportedly plans to take an official visit to Oregon State next month. According to BarkBoard.com, he currently has four scholarship offers: Fresno State, Oregon State, BYU and UNLV.