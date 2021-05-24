Despite T-38 finish, Bryson DeChambeau moves up to No. 4 in Official World Golf Ranking

(KSEE/KGPE) – The entire golf world is still talking about Phil Mickelson on Monday, who became the oldest golfer in history to win a major championship.

Mickelson, 50, held off Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen on Sunday to win the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

Bryson DeChambeau (Clovis East HS) began Sunday five shots behind Mickelson, and he finished the day nine shots behind him. But there is good news for DeChambeau; despite a T-38 finish, he moved up one spot in the Official World Golf Ranking to No. 4.

Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm remain 1-2-3 in the world. Xander Schauffele was fourth, but he dropped down to sixth as both DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa moved past him.

Morikawa tied for eighth place at the PGA Championship.

Phil Mickelson is now ranked No. 32 in the world, jumping up 83 spots after his win on Sunday.