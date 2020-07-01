Derrick Johnson named new athletic director at Fresno City College

Live Now
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Derrick Johnson is the new athletic director at Fresno City College.

He starts on Wednesday.

Johnson, who has more than 15 years of experience in athletic administration, comes to FCC from New Jersey, where he was Director of Athletics and Recreation at Middlesex County College.

Johnson is a former standout athlete. In the early 1990’s, he was drafted by the Florida Marlins. He is also in the Ewing High School Athletic Hall of Fame in Trenton, NJ for football and baseball.

