Derek Carr returned to the Central Valley for the first time since his new teammate Davante Adams joined the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carr and Adams are reunited for the first time since they played together from 2012-2013 at Fresno State. During their time together as Bulldogs, Carr and Adams combined for nearly 40 touchdown passes.

“I didn’t re-sign until we knew he was going to be there. We just wanted to see what the vision was for both of us… not only do we get better as a football team. But, I get to play with one of my best friends” said Carr.