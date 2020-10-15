Derek Carr named NFL’s FedEx Air Player of the Week

Derek Carr and the Raiders are feeling pretty good this week. It is their ‘bye week,’ so they get to take it easy.

And they are coming off a huge road win over the defending Super Bowl champs.

Carr played really well in that game and he was honored for that on Wednesday by being named the NFL’s FedEx Air Player of the Week.

Carr beat out Ryan Fitzpatrick and Deshaun Watson for the award.

Carr, Fresno State’s all-time leading passer, completed 71% of his passes in Sunday’s win over Kansas City. He threw for 347 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

After the bye week, the Raiders (3-2) host Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football on KSEE24.