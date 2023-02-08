FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Fresno State Quarterback Derek Carr is meeting Thursday with a potential suitor as he looks to start his next chapter after spending all of his NFL career so far with the Oakland Raiders – later the Las Vegas Raiders.

YourCentralValley.com has learned that 31-year-old Derek Carr has been invited by the New Orleans Saints for a visit. Sources say the Las Vegas Raiders have granted permission for this meeting to happen. There is currently no imminent trade.

If the Saints and Raiders agree to a deal, they have until Feb. 15 to work out the details. That’s when Carr’s contract will become guaranteed and he will be owed $40.4 million over the next two years.

Carr has spent nine seasons with the Raiders with a record of 63-79 with only one playoff appearance. He missed the 2016 playoff game with an injury. He was benched in the final two games of the 2022 season and stepped away from the team to avoid being a distraction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.