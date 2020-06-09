DeChambeau, Watney in the field this week as PGA Tour restarts its season

The PGA Tour is restarting its season this week.

On Thursday, in Fort Worth, Texas, 148 of the world’s best golfers will compete at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Bryson DeChambeau (Clovis East HS) and Nick Watney (Fresno State) are included in that group.

The last official PGA Tour event took place three months ago, in early March. Since then, the only professional golf that has been played during the coronavirus pandemic were a couple of charity events that both took place in Florida within the last month.

The Charles Schwab Challenge, which has a purse of $7.5 million, will not include Tiger Woods in the field. But it will have 24 golfers who are major champions.

DeChambeau, who has three top-five finishes in his last three starts, will be in one of the featured groups for the first two days. Watney finished T-27th in his last start, the Honda Classic, earlier this season.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.