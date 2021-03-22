DeChambeau goes digital with NFT series

Is anyone surprised that Bryson DeChambeau is doing something different?

The No. 5 golfer in the world made an announcement on Twitter on Monday that he has launched an all-new NFT series, and he is using it to auction off five pieces of artwork.

🔥JUST LAUNCHED🔥 An all new NFT series to be able to share my favorite moments on the course with my fans. It’s an all new digital format for trading cards, with five unique designs, including a 1/1 card, all digitally signed by me.

Auction ends March 23! https://t.co/DTxhxBlMWk pic.twitter.com/NGi1Cd60tW — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) March 22, 2021

“Hey guys, NFTs have been exploding lately. I’m always trying new things, so I wanted to launch my limited edition set of NFTs,” said DeChambeau, a graduate of Clovis East High School. “NFT is a unique digital piece of memorabilia that is backed by blockchain. You guys can go to the link in my bio to check out these cool pieces of digital memorabilia on OpenSea.

“The auction starts at 4pm eastern Monday, March 22nd, and will end on Tuesday, March 23rd and 10 pm eastern.”