DeChambeau featured with cover story in Sports Illustrated

KSEE/KGPE — Clovis East graduate Bryson DeChambeau has become the most talked about player in the world of golf over the last six months or so, and the recent U.S. Open champion is the subject of a cover story in Sports Illustrated this month.



The headline on the cover photo says “Bryson DeChambeau is Breaking Golf,” and inside, there is a picture of a shirtless Bryson, showing off his newfound muscle mass.

“I think there are two on-going storylines with Bryson, right?” said the story’s writer Michael Rosenberg. “There’s one that he’s the scientist, this kind of ‘mad genius.’ And there’s the other that he’s the Incredible Hulk. Or, as he says, ‘I’m not the Incredible Hulk yet,’ is what he said when I was there. This guy is muscled up and he is hitting it literally 400 yards in the air. And what I found is something that’s sort of in-between. His personality is such that he needs this volume of information to kind of comfort him and soothe him. And it’s never too much for him.”

Rosenberg also said he thinks DeChambeau has an excellent chance to win The Masters in a couple weeks, and the oddsmakers agree, as Bryson is the clear betting favorite right now.