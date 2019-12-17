DeBoer brings track record of success

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno State has announced that Kalen DeBoer will be named the next head football coach at Fresno State.

So what do we know about the man who will be the 20th head coach in Fresno State history?

As a player, DeBoer was a receiver for the University of Sioux Falls (NAIA)

from 1993-96, where he was an All-American. He set school records for receptions (234), receiving yards (3,400) and touchdown catches (33).

Following his playing days, he became a student assistant for Sioux Falls under coach Bob Young in 1997. From 2000-04, he served as USF’s offensive coordinator and succeeded Young as head coach in 2005.

He had great success as the head coach of the NAIA program, where he was a three-time national champion and three-time NAIA National Coach of the Year, in his five seasons on the job.

DeBoer then spent four seasons at the FCS level, as the offensive coordinator at Southern Illinois (2010-13), while also overseeing the wide receiver unit.

In 2013, the Saluki offense led the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 231.8 passing yards per game, the fourth highest total in school history.

After that, DeBoer spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Eastern Michigan, where he helped guide the Eagles to their first bowl bid since 1987 following a 7-5 regular season. It was EMU’s first season above .500 since 1995.

EMU tied the Football Bowl Subdivision mark for biggest turnarounds in 2016, improving on its win total from one win in 2015. His offense shattered the school record for total yards with 5,917 yards, breaking the previous record of 5,010.

After getting the Fresno State job, Jeff Tedford hired Deboer to be his offensive coordinator in 2017, and Deboer helped lead the incredible turnaround with the Bulldogs.

Before his arrival, Fresno State ranked 120th nationally in total offense, but in his second year as coordinator in 2018, the offense rated 26th nationally in scoring offense (34.6) and 29th in passing offense (267.1)

The Bulldogs went 22-6 in his 28 games as coordinator after a 4-20 mark the previous two campaigns.

DeBoer spent this season as the offensive coordinator at Indiana, which boasted the No. 2 offense in the Big Ten, averaging 443.6 yards per game.

In his one season at Indiana, DeBoer helped the Hoosiers go 8-4, the program’s best win total since 1993. Their yards per play average grew from 5.48 to 6.08, and their scoring average from 26.4 to 32.6 points per game.

With Deboer’s help, the Hoosiers earned a bowl bid to the Gator Bowl, where they will face Tennessee on Jan. 2.

Kalen and his wife, Nicole, have two daughters, Alexis (13) and Avery (7).

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.