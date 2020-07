FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Happy Birthday, Daryle Lamonica. The “Mad Bomber” turned 79 years old on Friday.

Lamonica, a graduate of Clovis High School, played for both the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland Raiders in his professional football career. He was named the American Football League’s Most Valuable Player in 1967 and in 1969.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.