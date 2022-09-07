The NFL season begins on Thursday as the reigning Super Bowl champions LA Rams host the Buffalo Bills. Firebaugh native Josh Allen is making his return to the West Coast.

Current Firebaugh football players look up to the Bills QB and the success he’s had at the highest level.

“We’re excited to see what kind of season he has. Its pretty cool to have someone of MVP caliber coming from our school. Like wow, small town we can really make it out of here” said senior quarterback Manuel Bautista.

Junior running back and captain Anthony Fernandez noted that Allen is a hero to Firebaugh. “It’s a blessing everyone looks up to him… you know I am learning from him as well since he’s a leader on his team. I’m going to try to take notes from him as well”

Kickoff between the Bills and Rams is set for 5:20 p.m. PST on Thursday on KSEE24.