Cropper, Mosby reflect on the impact Flores has made in Sanger

FRESNO, Calif. — On Friday, Sanger native Tom Flores received his gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony.

On Sunday, Flores will finally be enshrined.

There are five current Fresno State football players who played at Tom Flores Stadium at Sanger High School and he’s made a big impact for years to come.

“He has his own stadium and every accomplishment he makes, every accolade he makes, everybody knows about it,” said Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper, who played at Sanger High School.

“Everyone is respectful, everyone loves what he did for the town. It’s just a blessing to everybody because he has such a big impact on that town,” Cropper added.

Fresno State defensive end Arron Mosby agrees.

“It means a lot to me because I went to that high school,” Mosby said. “He went to the NFL and he’s getting into the Hall of Fame, so that’s a big milestone that I want to get to one day. It’s just a huge accomplishment for him.”

The 2021 enshrinement will take place on Sunday at 4pm PT.