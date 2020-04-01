COVID-19 postpones Jose Ramirez fight for a second time

Live Now
NAS Lemoore virtual town hall to address COVID-19 concerns.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – COVID-19 has postponed a Jose Ramirez fight again.

Ramirez, an Avenal native, was supposed to fight Viktor Postol at the Save Mart Center on May 9th. Originally, those two were supposed to fight in China back in February.

Now we do not know when they will fight.

According to a news release from Top Rank, the fight will take place in Fresno. And when it does, Ramirez (25-0, 17 KOs) will be defending his WBC super lightweight title.

“I’m focused and will stay training and ready,” Ramirez was quoted in the news release. “Our nation’s safety must come first. We will all get through this.”

Bulldog Insider Podcast