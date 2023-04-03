HOUSTON (AP) — UConn’s Jordan Hawkins made this year’s NCAA championships a family affair Monday night when he picked up a title a day after his cousin Angel Reese led LSU to the women’s crown.

And he had a message for those who’ve criticized Reese for waving her hand in front of her face while staring down Iowa star Caitlin Clark before pointing toward her finger where a championship ring might be while walking toward the Iowa star.

“We’re national champions. They’re not,” he said. “So, at the end of the day, they can say whatever they want.”

Reese, who was named Most Outstanding Player, was unapologetic over her actions after social media went wild with opinions on her trash talk in the closing minutes of LSU’s 102-85 victory Sunday.

“All year, I was critiqued about who I was,” Reese said Sunday. “I don’t fit in a box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. But when other people do it, y’all say nothing. So this was for the girls that look like me, that’s going to speak up on what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you.”

Hawkins raved about his cousin after scoring 16 points to help UConn claim its fifth title with a 76-59 win over San Diego State.

“I’m so proud of her,” he said. “She works so hard.”

Then he was asked who would win a friendly family game of one-on-one between the two national champions.

“Probably me, now. I would probably win,” he said. “But there was a time I would probably lose to her.”

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25