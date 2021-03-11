Countdown to tipoff: Fresno Pacific one day away from playing in NCAA Division II Tournament

In less than 24 hours, the Fresno Pacific men’s basketball team will face Biola in its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The game will take place at Colorado School of Mines (at 5pm PT). The Sunbirds arrived in Colorado on Wednesday, where they practiced off-site. In addition, the players were all tested for COVID-19.

“(Thursday) will be a huge day for us,” said Fresno Pacific head coach C.J. Haydock. “Once you get to (Friday) we just have a few things to tighten up. Shoot in the arena you’re playing in. But, you know, we haven’t had an overnight trip this whole year because of the COVID situation. So the opportunity to be together, to be in a hotel, to have kind of the normal college experience that was denied us this year, I think our guys are really, really enjoying that portion of it.”

Fresno Pacific (11-4) is the No. 6 seed in the regional, hosted by Mines.