Countdown to kickoff: 49ers gear up for NFC Championship against Packers

by: KRON4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The countdown to kickoff is underway.

We are just hours away from the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium between the 49ers and the Green Bay Packers.

It’s been six years since the Niners made it this far in the NFL Playoffs.

Fans spent the week getting ready for the championship game.

Red and gold are the popular colors around the Bay Area and even there is the occasional green and gold too.

Go Niners!!

