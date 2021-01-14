Congressman Jim Costa makes final push in support of Tom Flores

Tom Flores has been passed over for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on more than one occasion. Will this be the year the Sanger native is finally inducted?

Congressman Jim Costa (CA-16) recently introduced a resolution in support of Flores. On Thursday, he released the following statement:

“In January and February, American football fans look with great anticipation to the Super Bowl. Super Bowl week is also a time when we honor the impacts of some of the game’s greatest contributors through inducting them into the Hall of Fame.

“With the selection ceremony for the class of 2021 right around the corner, I can think of no better time to call for recognition of Tom Flores’ accomplishments on the gridiron. Coach Flores is one of only two people in history – and first Latino – to win multiple Super Bowls as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

“He has done more than enough to be deserving of this honor. I’m hopeful that next month the selection committee will finally anoint Coach Flores in his rightful place in football history.”

The first Hispanic coach in the NFL, and the first to win a Super Bowl, Tom Flores won two Super Bowls with the Raiders in nine seasons as their head coach. He has an overall coaching record of 105-90, including his time with the Seahawks.

In the early 1950’s, Tom Flores was a three-sport athlete at Sanger High School: football, basketball and baseball. He then went on to Fresno City College, where he focused on football.

Flores is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021. He was picked by the Hall of Fame’s coach committee, a new committee that was established so coaches can be considered separately from players.

It is supposed to increase their chances of being elected.