(KSEE/KGPE) – Haley Cavinder is in the transfer portal.

And, according to her agent, she plans to play next season, not this season.

“It comes from a foundation of she misses basketball more than anything in the world and as it approaches another season, even more so,” said Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Marketing to On3.com. “She’s 100% making her return to college basketball.”

Hanna Cavinder, Haley’s sister, is not in the transfer portal.

Both Cavinders played at Fresno State for three years before transferring to Miami ahead of last season. They led the Hurricanes to the Elite 8.

Haley Cavinder was second team all-ACC one year ago, averaging 12.2 ppg.