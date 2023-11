(KSEE/KGPE) – Haley Cavinder announced on social media on Monday that she has committed to TCU. Cavinder, who has one year of eligibility remaining, will use it next season. (This season has already started.)

Haley Cavinder played at Miami last season, and at Fresno State the three seasons before that one. She was the Mountain West Player of the Year in 2021.

Cavinder’s twin sister, Hanna (who is also a former Bulldog), will not be joining her at TCU.