BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, UAB hosts USF. It is the annual Children’s Harbor game, which means a lot to first-year head coach Trent Dilfer.

Children’s Harbor is an organization whose mission is to strengthen the families of children who are seriously ill. Dilfer, UAB’s head coach and a former Fresno State quarterback, lost a son to heart disease back in 2003.

“I would have done anything to have a Children’s Harbor come serve our family in that time of need,” said Dilfer on Monday, fighting through tears. “So this is not just wearing a jersey and putting names on the back, this is super, super important to the Dilfer family because we lived it, and we know what these families are going through.

“And it’s so hard. We’re wired to be able to handle our peers, our parents being sick. We’re not wired for our kids.”

UAB (1-4) has lost four straight games.