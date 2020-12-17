5 Reedley College sports not competing for fall, winter season due to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Five of the six Reedley College sports teams that play during fall and winter will not compete this season due to the pandemic, officials announced Wednesday.

The teams affected by the decision are football, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball and were all placed in the “Spring 1” category by the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA).

Women’s golf, which is also in the Spring 1 category, will compete in 2021, with their season running from Jan. 18 to April 17, 2021.

“After multiple discussions with our administration, athletic staff, public health groups, and the CCCAA, we have decided this is the best path to take moving forward,” said President Buckley. “This was a very difficult decision, but the health and safety of our student-athletes was a huge factor in moving in this direction.”

Reedley College has also made the decision to approve the following sports for athletic competition in the “Spring 2” category: baseball, softball, men’s golf, and men’s and women’s tennis. The season for these sports runs from March 27 to June 23.

“We look forward to seeing our spring sports teams compete in 2021,” said President Buckley.

“These student-athletes did not get to finish their seasons because of the pandemic, so we are excited to see them back in action.”

Officials say that student-athletes will retain their year of eligibility regardless of their teams’ status during the 2020-2021 academic year and will continue to progress toward their degree requirements.