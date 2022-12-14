Tuesday’s sports headlines included Jeff Tedford getting a look at the stadium that will host Saturday’s LA Bowl, Jordan Mims reflecting on his last game as a Bulldog, and the Las Vegas Raiders adding another former Bulldog to their roster.
Coaches meet at Sofi; Mims reflects on last game; Muti signs with Raiders
by: Scott Bemis
Posted:
Updated:
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com
BestReviews.com - Holiday Shopping Deals
FSU vs WSU
December 17 2022 03:30 pm