FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The CMAC boys basketball league looks to be very competitive this winter. All six teams in the league currently hold records above .500. The Sanger Apaches are coming off a Clovis Elks tournament title.

“They’re all really good, Bullard Edison, Memorial, you know, Justin Garza’s coming up, Madera is always tough for us, so yeah, I think it’s probably gonna be the most competitive CMAC this year, than previous years” said Sanger head coach Al Alvarado III.