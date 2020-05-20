Clovis West’s Cole Anderson commits to UC Santa Barbara

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cole Anderson has made his decision. The Clovis West junior guard announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has committed to UC Santa Barbara:

I am excited to announce that I am committed to UC Santa Barbara! Go gauchos! pic.twitter.com/lb4yq7DL9v — Cole (@Cole3Anderson) May 20, 2020

Anderson averaged 28 ppg for the Golden Eagles this past season. He joins his sister, Megan, as a Gaucho basketball player. Last month, Megan Anderson announced she is transferring to UCSB from San Jose State.

