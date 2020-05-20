Clovis West’s Cole Anderson commits to UC Santa Barbara

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cole Anderson has made his decision. The Clovis West junior guard announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has committed to UC Santa Barbara:

Anderson averaged 28 ppg for the Golden Eagles this past season. He joins his sister, Megan, as a Gaucho basketball player. Last month, Megan Anderson announced she is transferring to UCSB from San Jose State.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast