Kansas State quarterback and former Clovis West star Adrian Martinez has been named one of 15 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy. The trophy is given to college football’s top scholar-athlete. Martinez has a 3.55 GPA and is studying Management.

Finalists for the award earn an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner will receive an additional $7,000 scholarship and the Campbell Trophy. The winner will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the NFF’s College Football Hall of Fame banquet in Las Vegas.

