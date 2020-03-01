Clovis West girls, Memorial boys win Open Division titles

FRESNO, Calif. – The Clovis West girls basketball team won its eighth consecutive valley championship on Saturday, beating TRAC rival Clovis North, 60-49 at Selland Arena.

“In this program there are not too many ‘firsts’ to achieve anymore,” said head coach Craig Campbell. “There have been so many valley ‘player of the years’ and league ‘player of the years.’ But this is the first Open Division. So that is something they can hang their hat on.”

The Open Division, in its first year, was made up of four boys teams and four girls, all of which were considered to be among the best teams in the valley regardless of division.

On the boys side, the final two teams in the Open Division were Clovis West and Memorial.

The Panthers came out on top. Behind 16 points from Jaden Geron, the Panthers held off the Golden Eagles, 51-49.

“There were a ton of critics the last couple of years,” said Memorial head coach Brad Roznovsky. “You got the No. 1 player in the nation and you’re playing in Division II. Yeah, maybe we could have gone D-I. We stayed in II, won a couple.

“So it’s so gratifying without Jalen (Green). And God, we love him. He’s doing so well and we miss him.”