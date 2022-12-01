Highlights of Clovis West girls basketball’s 73-34 win over Oak Ridge Thursday, and a Central Valley baseball star decides he wants to play college baseball in the Pac-12.
Clovis West girls impressive; Tulare Western pitcher commits to UCLA
by: Scott Bemis
