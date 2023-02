Clovis West and Clovis will split the TRAC title with 9-1 records in league play. Earlier this season, the Clovis Cougars handed Clovis West its only loss of the year. On Friday night, the Golden Eagles cruised to a 53-39 win over Clovis.

Clovis West earned its 18th consecutive TRAC title while Clovis won its first league championship for the first time in 25 years.