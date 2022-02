Clovis West boys’ basketball made a dominant comeback in the second half after trailing as much as 20 to take down St. Joseph 72-63 in overtime.

Jackson Young led the way recording 23 points, he hit seven shots from beyond the arc. Followed by Isaac Martinez who tallied 18 points, and led the Golden Eagles in the second half.

The Open Division Title is also Coach Walberg’s 500th win with the Clovis West program.