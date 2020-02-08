Clovis West beats Buchanan to win third straight TRAC title

FRESNO, Calif. – The Clovis West boys basketball team was rolling along just fine in the Tri-River Athletic Conference, until Tuesday when the Golden Eagles were upset by Clovis East for their first TRAC loss.

They were 7-0.

And they had won eleven straight games overall.

On Friday, Clovis West shrugged it off and began a new streak. Behind 27 points from Cole Anderson, the Golden Eagles easily got by the Buchanan Bears, 62-47. That won them their third straight TRAC title.

Earlier in the evening, the Clovis West girls also got by Buchanan, 63-24. In that game, the Golden Eagles (24-4, 9-0 TRAC) held the Bears to just five points in the second half.