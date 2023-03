UCSB sophomore guard Cole Anderson made it to the NCAA Tournament. The Fresno native helped guide the Gauchos to the big dance.

Anderson scored 5 points and collected a pair of rebounds in UCSB’s first round game against No. 3 Baylor. Anderson made a pair of key shots to give the Gauchos the lead.

The Baylor Bears ultimately beat the Gauchos 74-56. The Bears will face No. 6 Creighton in the second round.