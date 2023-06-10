FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis North’s Ryan Maddox has earned a major accolade from Gatorade. The Arizona softball commit has been named the 2023 Gatorade California Player of the Year. Entering her senior season, Maxpreps had her listed as the No. 3 prospect in her class.
Clovis North’s Ryan Maddox named Gatorade California Softball Player of the Year
