The Clovis North boys soccer team advances to the Division I NorCal boys soccer championship with a 3-2 victory over Mountain View.

The Spartans and Broncos were tied 1-1 heading into the second half. Dylan Mostes scored on a rebound off a free kick from Bryan Lopez to put Clovis North ahead 2-1. Late in the second half, Bryan Lopez was awarded a penalty kick and scored the game winner.

The No. 2 Broncos will travel to No. 1 Davis on Saturday for the Division I NorCal title game.