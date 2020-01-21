Clovis North alum headed to Super Bowl LIV

David Wells gets to go to the Super Bowl.

Wells, a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, will head to Miami along with the rest of the AFC Champions as they get set to match up with the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2nd.

Wells, however, will not play in the game as he is on the injured/reserve list.

David Wells is a 2012 graduate of Clovis North High School. He helped the Broncos win back-to-back valley championships in 2011 and 2012. After a college career at San Diego State, he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Bulldog Insider Podcast