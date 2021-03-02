Clovis High School announces five-game spring schedule for football

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis High School has a spring schedule ready to go.

The Cougars’ twitter account announced on Tuesday that it will play five football games, beginning on March 18th, now that Fresno County has “met the threshold that allows youth sports competition.”

“You know, it was really emotional for me to see them get to the point where they could finish their high school career, I think, the right way,” said Clovis High head football coach Rich Hammond. “Finishing through the line, not being stuck in a situation where you’re just not able to play or wondering what could’ve or would’ve happened.”

“Oh, I’m gonna be so excited man,” smiled Clovis senior defensive lineman Ayden Merrihew. “I’m gonna give it all I got, because I know I’m never guaranteed anything.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com