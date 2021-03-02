Clovis High School announces five-game spring schedule for football

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis High School has a spring schedule ready to go.

The Cougars’ twitter account announced on Tuesday that it will play five football games, beginning on March 18th, now that Fresno County has “met the threshold that allows youth sports competition.”

Fresno County has met the threshold that allows youth sports competition.



Cougar Football returns two weeks from Thursday! #DriveForNine pic.twitter.com/7IcemDzVzg — Clovis Football (@ClovisFootball) March 2, 2021

“You know, it was really emotional for me to see them get to the point where they could finish their high school career, I think, the right way,” said Clovis High head football coach Rich Hammond. “Finishing through the line, not being stuck in a situation where you’re just not able to play or wondering what could’ve or would’ve happened.”

“Oh, I’m gonna be so excited man,” smiled Clovis senior defensive lineman Ayden Merrihew. “I’m gonna give it all I got, because I know I’m never guaranteed anything.”