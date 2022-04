Clovis high school paid tribute to Central Valley sports legend Daryle Lamonica on Friday evening. The Fresno native died of natural causes on Thursday at his home in Fresno.

While a student at Clovis high, Lamonica lettered in four varsity sports. Football, basketball, track, and baseball.

Lamonica played 12 years in the NFL, eight of those with the Oakland Raiders. The Fresno native was one of the most prolific passers in the game.