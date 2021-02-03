Clovis East’s Jacob Tafoya signs with Air Force on National Signing Day

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – The last time Clovis East had a player sign a Division I football scholarship was back in 2005.

That changed on Wednesday night, when two-way player Jacob Tafoya signed his letter of intent to play football at Air Force.

The Falcons recruited him as a linebacker.

Tafoya says his time in the Clovis East program has prepared him for his next step.

“They’ve taught me to work hard, be respectful and the honor code,” explained Tafoya. “All these lessons that I learned at East, I think, will translate very well to Air Force.”

The Falcons are getting a multi-talented player. At Clovis East, Tafoya played safety, linebacker and running back.

“He’s very talented,” said Clovis East head coach Ryan Reynolds. “He could play linebacker, play safety, play nickel. He could play running back, or probably their backup quarterback if they were going to spend time with him. He’s just a talented kid. He’s a soldier.”

“A lot of people are worried about how tough it’s going to be over there, but I think I’m ready,” Tafoya said with confidence.