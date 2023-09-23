Clayton Kershaw is set to take the mound on Saturday against the Giants in what could be his final regular season start at Dodger Stadium.

Although a home start in the playoffs next month may be on the horizon for the 35-year-old left hander, whether he will pitch or not in 2024 remains up in the air.

Kershaw told the Orange County Register that he hasn’t made a concrete decision regarding his future but that his injuries – especially his recent shoulder issue that sidelined him for six weeks and caused him to miss this year’s All-Star Game – will be a “factor”.

He is also set to become a free agent.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and ten-time All-Star is 12-4 this season with a 2.52 ERA. If he were to retire at the end of the season, he would have the second-most strikeouts in Dodgers history.

His last scheduled regular season start will come on Sept. 30 at San Francisco.