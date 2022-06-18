YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Angelique Martinez
Posted: Jun 18, 2022 / 04:36 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 18, 2022 / 04:36 PM PDT
For the first time in City/County All-Star game history, the battle between the Valley ended in a 21-21 tie. City struck first with a touchdown by future Fresno State Bulldog and former Bullard star Jayden Davis.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com