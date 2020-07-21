CIF delays start of the high school sports seasons

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the spring sports season. Now, it is delaying the start of the fall sports season and the winter sports season as well.

The California Interscholastic Federation made that announcement on Monday.

Football season, which normally starts in late August, will now start in January with practices beginning in mid-December. Cross country, volleyball and water polo are the only other sports to start around that time.

Every other sport will start in March.

“We all know that COVID has been such a fluid, changing situation,” said Ryan Tos, the new commissioner of the Central Section. “The plans were equally as fluid. And so, over time, this plan came to the forefront. And over the last couple of weeks, with maybe the regression, or whatever term you want to use for how we are currently handling COVID, and schools shutting down more, it made it very clear which direction to go.”

Among the changes announced on Monday, the CIF will allow athletes to compete in both high school and club sports at the same time this upcoming season.

“For the most part, I think our athletic directors, while they understand the challenges, and there, no doubt, is going to be some challenges with this, I think they are happen that there is a plan,” said Tos. “I think the majority of our student-athletes are going to be really happy to see that they have almost a full-length season or two, depending on what sports they play. I think that there is flexibility with what schools and districts do this coming fall as counties hopefully open up.

“It would be great to see the normal summer activities taking place in October and November. That’s going to definitely be allowed, as long as counties are allowing activities.”

