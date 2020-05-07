Central WR Xavier Worthy picks up scholarship offers from Georgia and Alabama in consecutive days

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Central football team has been a powerhouse the last few seasons: three straight section championships, and a state championship this past December when the Grizzlies went 15-0.

For something like that to happen, everyone on the team has to contribute.

According to MaxPreps.com, wide receiver Xavier Worthy had 1,335 all-purpose yards and 16 receiving touchdowns last season. Worthy, a junior, is listed by 247Sports.com as a four-star recruit.

On Wednesday, he was offered a scholarship by Alabama. And that comes a day after Georgia offered him a scholarship. Worthy reportedly has 18 scholarship offers, including one from hometown Fresno State.

