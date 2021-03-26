Central Valley Christian plays third game of spring season, loses at Bakersfield Christian

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGPE) – Central Valley Christian is the only high school in Visalia playing football games this spring, as the Cavaliers are not a part of Visalia Unified (which opted out).

On Thursday, the Cavaliers played their third game of the spring season, losing at Bakersfield Christian, 28-26.

CVC trailed 22-6 at halftime, and cut the deficit to just two points in the second half. But it could not get closer, turning the ball over in the final minute with a chance to take the lead.

After beating Mission Oak on March 13th, the Cavaliers (1-2) have lost two straight games.

—–

Meanwhile, in Tulare, the Tribe bounced back from last week’s blowout loss at Garces by blowing out Wasco, 53-7. Quarterback Jorge Gonzalez accounted for six total touchdowns.

And in Merced, it was homecoming for the Bears against Central Catholic. They lost in overtime, 14-13.