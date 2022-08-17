Central Valley Christian defensive end Jaeden Moore announced where he’ll be playing college football.

The 3-star Edge will be an Oregon Duck next fall. Moore had 17 division one offers including UCLA, Cal, Arizona, Washington and more. His top four included Oregon, Arizona, Washington, and Cal. His top four were based on schools that were interested in him from the start.

Jaeden wanted to announce his commitment ahead of his senior season so there would be no distractions during the football season. During his junior season in 2021, the six-foot-four defensive end racked in 17.5 sacks and over 150 tackles.

The CVC star is the fifth recruit to announce his verbal commitment to the Ducks in August and second edge in Dan Lanning’s 2023 recruiting class.

“Oregon just felt right, I felt at home. The people, place, everything. It was really cool and jaw breaking. The facilities, everything is state of the art” said Moore.