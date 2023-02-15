Watch highlights of Central’s 53-30 win over Roosevelt, and Caruthers 68-47 win over Arroyo Grande Tuesday night, in the first round of the Division I Central Section playoffs.
Here is the rest of the Tuesday night girls basketball scoreboard.
Division I First Round
#8 Caruthers def. #9 Arroyo Grande 68-47
#5 Central def. #12 Roosevelt 53-30
#6 San Joaquin Memorial def. #11 Nipomo 89-36
#10 Clovis East def. #7 Righetti 64-44
Division I Quarterfinals (Thursday)
#8 Caruthers at #1 Clovis West
#5 Central at #4 Buchanan
#6 Memorial at #3 St. Joseph
#10 Clovis East at #2 Clovis
Division II First Round
#1 Orcutt def. #16 Bakersfield 75-48
#9 Sierra def. #8 Golden Valley 48-42
#5 El Diamante def. #12 Shafter 66-47
#4 Tehachapi def. #13 Clovis North 62-39
#3 Sierra Pacific def. #14 Mission Prep 70-50
#6 Liberty-Bakersfield def. #11 Mcfarland 71-48
#7 Mission Oak def. #10 Sanger 60-57
#2 Monache def. #15 Edison 56-30
Division III First Round
#1 Bakersfield Christian def. #16 Kingsburg 60-42
#8 Bullard def. #9 Dinuba 52-26
#12 Ridgeview def. #5 Paso Robles 58-36
#4 Fresno def. #13 San Luis Obispo 29-26
#3 Hanford def. #14 West 60-53
#11 Kerman def. #6 Madera South 45-37
#7 Lemoore def. #10 Morro Bay 50-43
Division IV First Round
#1 Immanuel def. #16 Justin Garza 56-24
#8 Cabrillo def. #9 Selma 45-37
#12 Tulare Union def. #5 North 46-36
#4 Garces def. #13 Independence 52-42
#3 Corcoran def. #14 Madera 47-35
#6 Lompoc def. #11 Taft 39-27
#10 Hoover def. #7 Santa Maria 54-38
#2 Mira Monte def. #15 Golden West 62-51
Division V First Round
#1 Farmersville def. #16 Yosemite 52-17
#8 Arvin def. #9 Cesar Chavez 58-54
#5 Rosamond def. #12 East Bakersfield 43-36
#4 Coalinga def. #13 Bishop Union 48-29
#3 Fowler def. #14 Desert 52-51
#11 Washington Union def. #6 Kern Valley 58-53
#10 Reedley def. #7 Mendota 52-41
#2 Fresno Christian def. #15 Templeton 52-35
Division VI First Round
#1 Strathmore def. #16 Minarets 54-21
#8 Orosi def. #9 Boron 42-36
#5 Lindsay def. #12 Kings Christian 55-25
#13 Summit def. #4 Lone Pine 37-22
#3 Foothill def. #14 Avenal 58-25
#6 Parlier def. #11 Firebaugh 39-30
#10 Santa Ynez def. #7 Kennedy 41-29
#2 Matilda Torres def. #15 Tranquillity 63-26