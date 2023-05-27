The nine seed Centennial pulled off the upset over No. 2 Buchanan on Saturday night to win the division I central section title.

Buchanan held a 3-1 lead into the top of the seventh inning with their last out. Centennial junior Tristan Watson drilled the ball deep to left for a three-run homer to give the Hawks a 4-3 lead.

Buchanan had the tying run on second in the bottom of the seventh inning but Austin Moccardini closed the game with a strikeout.

Centennial defeated Buchanan in dramatic fashion denying the Bears another section title.