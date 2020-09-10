CBS47/KSEE24 to air 11 Raiders football games in 2020

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The NFL season is officially here! The first game kicks off on Thursday night, with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans.

That game airs on KSEE24, with kickoff at 5:20 pm PT.

The Las Vegas Raiders open their season on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina against the Carolina Panthers. That game will be televised live on CBS47, with kickoff at 10:00 am PT.

CBS47 is scheduled to air nine Raiders games this season:

  • Sunday, September 13th at Carolina (10 am PT)
  • Sunday, September 27th at New England (10 am PT)
  • Sunday, October 4th vs Buffalo (1:25 pm PT)
  • Sunday, October 11th at Kansas City (10 am PT)
  • Sunday, November 15th vs Denver (1:05 pm PT)
  • Sunday, November 29th at Atlanta (10 am PT)
  • Sunday, December 6th at New York Jets (10 am PT)
  • Sunday, December 13th vs Indianapolis (1:05 pm PT)
  • Sunday, January 3rd @ Denver (1:25 pm PT)

In addition, KSEE24 will air two Raiders games this season on Sunday Night Football:

  • Sunday, October 25th vs Tampa Bay (5:20 pm PT)
  • Sunday, November 22nd vs Kansas City (5:20 pm PT)

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.