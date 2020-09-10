CBS47/KSEE24 to air 11 Raiders football games in 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The NFL season is officially here! The first game kicks off on Thursday night, with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans.

That game airs on KSEE24, with kickoff at 5:20 pm PT.

The Las Vegas Raiders open their season on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina against the Carolina Panthers. That game will be televised live on CBS47, with kickoff at 10:00 am PT.

CBS47 is scheduled to air nine Raiders games this season:

Sunday, September 13th at Carolina (10 am PT)

Sunday, September 27th at New England (10 am PT)

Sunday, October 4th vs Buffalo (1:25 pm PT)

Sunday, October 11th at Kansas City (10 am PT)

Sunday, November 15th vs Denver (1:05 pm PT)

Sunday, November 29th at Atlanta (10 am PT)

Sunday, December 6th at New York Jets (10 am PT)

Sunday, December 13th vs Indianapolis (1:05 pm PT)

Sunday, January 3rd @ Denver (1:25 pm PT)

In addition, KSEE24 will air two Raiders games this season on Sunday Night Football:

Sunday, October 25th vs Tampa Bay (5:20 pm PT)

Sunday, November 22nd vs Kansas City (5:20 pm PT)

